Patriots advance in H/W/S Tournament

Christian Kinney connected two goals, and Johan Zizajkovski added a goal and an assist to lift the 14th-seeded Lenape Valley Regional High School boys soccer team to a 3-0 victory over 15th-seeded Vernon in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament at home Saturday afternoon, Oct. 4.

The Patriots were scheduled to play at third-seeded Hackettstown in a second-round game Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Against Vernon, Oliver Boguski turned in a six-save performance to earn his fifth shutout of the season.

Lenape Valley (7-3) also is slated to play at Jefferson at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9.

Here’s how other Lenape Valley teams fared recently:

Girls soccer

After playing to a scoreless tie through regulation and two overtime periods, 14th-seeded Lenape Valley bowed to 15th-seeded Delaware Valley in penalty kicks in the first round of the H/W/S Tournament at home Oct. 4.

The Patriots, which fell to 1-6-4, are set to play at Parsippany Hills at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13.

Bella Ribeiro has eight goals and one assist to lead Lenape Valley in scoring this fall.

Field hockey

Zoey De Oliveira (three goals, one assist), Kaidyn Gomez (two goals, three assists), Bella Alonzo (two goals, two assists), Daniella Ortiz (two goals), Sadie Fagerlin (one goal) and Abigail Norberg (one assist) powered Lenape Valley to a 10-0 decision over High Point at home Oct. 1.

Sophia Salerno didn’t have to face a shot to post her third shutout this season.

Lenape Valley (7-2) will play at Hackettstown at 4 p.m. Oct. 9.

Girls tennis

The Patriots, seeded 11th, bowed to sixth-seeded Glen Ridge, 5-0, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament there Sept. 29.

Bailey VanDyke (first singles), Kylie Gallagher (second singles), Gianna Baron (third singles), Kate Fritzky and Maci Scheller (first doubles), and Charlotte Molloy and Tehya Pallotta (second doubles) all competed for Lenape Valley.

Lenape Valley (7-6), which finished in eighth place in the H/W/S Tournament on Oct. 1, will play host to Wallkill Valley at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10.

Cross country

Wesley Faller was second with a time of 19:14, Timothy Jecko was third in 19:16 and Joshua Perry placed sixth in 20:04 as Lenape Valley competed against Kittatinny and High Point on Sept. 30 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta.

Alexa Valeich led the girls by placing fourth in 24:33, followed by Tamara Gould, who was 10th in 31:34.

Other top 10 finishers for the boys were Tyler Smith-Christie, who was ninth in 21:20, and Nicholas DeSantis, who was 10th in 21:21.

The Lenape Valley boys and girls will compete in the H/W/S Championships on Thursday, Oct. 23 at Phillipsburg High School.