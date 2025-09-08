Patriots win first two games

Kaidyn Gomez converted a pass from Bella Alonzo with 4:20 remaining in overtime to lift the Lenape Valley Regional High School field hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Kittatinny at Friday afternoon, Sept. 5.

With the win, the Patriots began the season 2-0 for the first time in four years.

Lenape Valley erased a one-goal deficit when Camryn D’Agostino knocked in a feed from Gomez in the second period. Goalie Sophia Salerno made eight stops to anchor the defense.

The Patriots began their season Wednesday, Sept 3 with a 2-0 victory at Wallkill Valley.

D’Agostino scored in the first quarter and Gomez added a tally in the third - each assisted by Zoey De Oliveira - to fuel the offense.

Lenape Valley, which was scheduled to play at High Point on Tuesday, Sept. 9, is idle until it plays host to North Warren at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Here’s how other Lenape Valley teams fared last week:

Boys soccer

Jakob Velasco collected two goals and an assist and Jacob Rodriquez and Johan Zizajkovski also scored as Lenape Valley opened its season with a 4-0 victory over Hopatcong at home Thursday, Sept. 4.

Oliver Boguski made three saves and Jacob Segura halted two shots to combine for the shutout.

Boguski then had seven saves as the Patriots bowed to North Warren, 1-0, there Saturday afternoon, Sept. 6.

Lenape Valley (1-1) will play at Kittatinny at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12 before traveling to face Vernon at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Girls soccer

Martyna Telakowski and Bella Ribeiro each scored in the second half as Lenape Valley erased a two-goal deficit and earned a 2-2 tie with High Point in its opening game of the season there Sept. 4.

Esperanza Segura made six saves to fortify the defense.

Lenape Valley (0-0-1) will play host to Kittatinny at 4 p.m. Sept. 12.

Girls tennis

Bailey VanDyke (first singles), Kylie Gallagher (second singles) and Gianna Baron (third singles) each won their respective flights to propel Lenape Valley to a 3-2 victory over Wallkill Valley there Sept. 5.

The Patriots also defeated Pequannock, 4-1, in the first match of the season Aug. 29, with the first doubles team of Kate Fritzky and Tehya Pallotta picking up a win along with the singles players.

Lenape Valley (2-1) will play host to High Point at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11.

Cross country

Sophomore Timothy Jecko clocked a time of 19:46.17, placing 78th in the Boys Fastest 4 division of the Roxbury Invitational on Sept. 6 at Horseshoe Lake Park in Succasunna.

Junior Alexa Valeich was 65th in the Girls Fastest 4 division with a time of 23:49.64.