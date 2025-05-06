Home
Home
News
Sports
Photos: Lenape Valley Little League opening day
maria kovic
Byram
/
| 06 May 2025 | 03:47
Teams line up behind their sponsors’ banners on the Lenape Valley Little League’s opening day Saturday, May 3 at C.O. Johnson Park in Byram. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Lenape Valley Little League teams march onto the field carrying banners opening day Saturday, May 3.
Players and coaches march onto the field at C.O. Johnson Park in Byram.
Players listen to speeches on opening day.
Stanhope Mayor Gene Wronko speaks to the crowd.
