Sparta ends Newton winning streak

Newton and Vernon each clinched their division titles, going undefeated in division play during the regular season, which ended Saturday, Oct. 21.

Tournament seeds are to be announced Sunday, Oct. 22.

Newton’s six-game winning streak was broken Friday, Oct. 20 when it fell to Sparta, 28-12, at home.

That was Sparta’s third win of the season, while the Braves finished with a 6-2 overall record.

The Spartans put 21 points on the board in the first quarter and added another touchdown in the third quarter.

Newton scored a touchdown in each of the third and fourth quarters.

Sparta quarterback Shane Hoover completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for a total of 194 yards. He threw one touchdown pass and kicked four points after touchdowns.

Brandon Cabrera rushed for a total of 126 yards and made two touchdowns. Also scoring for Sparta were Josh Brancy and Luke Doster.

Newton quarterback Matt Ellsworth completed nine of 14 pass attempts for a total of 121 yards. He threw one touchdown pass.

DeMarius Posey scored one touchdown for the Braves.

Vernon wins 8 in row

Vernon continued its winning streak by defeating Sussex Tech, 35-16, at home Friday.

The Vikings finished the regular season with an 8-1 overall record. Their only loss was the season opener to Warren Hills, 21-14.

Logan Pych rushed for a total of 211 yards and made three touchdowns for Vernon on Friday.

Jayden Quintero and Gavin Bruno also scored for the Vikings and Luca Vizzini kicked five points after touchdowns.

Sussex Tech compiled a 6-3 overall record and tied for second place in the American Blue division. Before Friday, the Mustangs had won five games in a row.

Andrew Baker made a touchdown on a 94-yard run in the first quarter against Vernon, and the team followed that with a two-point safety.

Brian Gruber scored on a 52-yard run in the third quarter and he kicked two points after touchdowns.

Baker rushed for a total of 117 yards and Gruber for 79.

High Point loses

High Point was lanced by Lakeland, 35-6, at home Friday.

The Wildcats’ record fell to 2-6 for the season and they were win-less against division opponents.

Lakeland’s overall record was 6-3, and it finished second behind Vernon in the American White division.

Jefferson shut out

Jefferson was clobbered by West Milford, 32-0, at home Friday, dropping its record to 3-5 for the season.

The Highlanders, who had a 4-5 overall record, scored twice in the first quarter and once in each of the succeeding quarters.

West Milford quarterback Aydin Deane completed 15 of 20 pass attempts for a total of 176 yards. He made two touchdowns and threw a 27-yard pass to Nate Ford for another one.

Chase Tyburczy rushed for a total of 150 yards and scored twice.

Braden Amundson kicked three points after touchdowns.