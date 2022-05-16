Sparta HS alum Erin Scott wins athletic recognition

Erin Scott of Sparta has won the University Athletic Association (UAA) batting title after batting .414 for New York University (NYU) in 33 games played this spring.

Scott was a four-year varsity softball player with Sparta High School and graduated in 2018. She is the daughter of Lynn and Mark Scott of Sparta. She plans to graduate from the Steinhart School of Media and Communication at NYU on May 20, 2022.

Scott played softball for two years at Lafayette College and transferred to NYU in 2020. As a centerfielder she also won the UAA fielding title in 2022.

Scott was named to the 2022 UAA Softball second team and was UAA Athlete of the Week.

After graduation Scott will be working at MSG Entertainment in Manhattan.