Sports roundup: Cougars win first 3 matches

The Kittatinny Regional High School boys tennis team has gotten off to a quick start, earning wins in its first three matches of the spring.

On Tuesday, April 1, the Cougars dominated, posting a 5-0 victory over Wallkill Valley at home. Logan Sellers (first singles), Gabe Davis (third singles), Tyler Current and Zeke Osorio (first doubles), and Chase Freeman and Ben Ryan (second doubles) all won by straight sets, with Luke Sills earning a 5-7, 6-3, 1-0 (10-7) decision over Aiden Ehlberg at second singles.

The Cougars, which were 14-2 last season, began their 2025 campaign with a 4-1 win over High Point on March 25 and a 4-1 decision at Vernon on March 27.

Kittatinny (3-0) is scheduled to play at Hopatcong at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, April 10.

Here’s how other Kittatinny teams fared last week:

Baseball

Aiden Prtorich hit a two-run home run; Eddie Deckert went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and a run; and Jackson Hughes drove in two runs to lift Kittatinny to a season-opening 7-6 victory over High Point at home April 1.

Gage Ingalls and Keegan Monahan each went 1-for-3 with two runs, and Tyler Coombs singled twice and stole a base to aid the decision.

The Cougars (1-0) will play host to Hopatcong at 4 p.m. Friday, April 11 before playing at Belvidere at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 12.

Softball

The Cougars earned a 17-7 opening-day victory over Dover at home April 1.

Kittatinny (1-0), looking to improve on last year’s 3-17 record, will play at Newton at 4 p.m. April 10 and will host Belvidere at 11 a.m. April 12.

Girls lacrosse

Erin Hennion scored three goals and three draw controls and Isabella Belardo added two goals and an assist as Kittatinny bowed to Vernon, 7-5, at home Thursday, April 3.

The team (0-1) is scheduled to play host to Pequannock at 4 p.m. April 11.

Boys lacrosse

After two straight losses to start its season, Kittatinny earned its first victory of the season Saturday afternoon, April 5, with a 6-2 decision over Mount Olive there.

Mike Strong leads the Cougars in scoring with six goals and three assists, followed by Grady Bohannon (three goals, one assist), Cooper Lobb (three goals), Niko Martinez (two goals, two assists), Callum Trilling (four assists) and Greg Roycroft (one goal).

Kittatinny (1-2) will play host to Vernon at 4 p.m. April 11.

Boys golf

Zac Wallgren shot a match-low 47 and was followed by Ethan Hashway (50), Connor Itnyre (54), Sam Ramos (58) and Connor Dolan (60) to power Kittatinny to a 209-275 victory over Dover on Friday, April 4 at Rock Ridge Golf Course in Hackettstown.

The Cougars (2-0) also defeated Dover, 182-280, on April 1 at Hidden Acres Golf Course in Montague, led by George Hanlon (42), Ranger Harper (44), Malena Johnson (48), Aiden McClain (48), Michael Lombardo (51) and Kevin O’Keefe (51).

Kittatinny will meet Wallkill Valley at 4 p.m. April 10 at Hidden Acres.