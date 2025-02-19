Sports roundup: Maslowski scores 1,000th point

Newton High School’s Maxwell Maslowski reached the 1,000-point plateau last week with a 30-point, six-rebound, three-steal performance in a 55-50 boys basketball setback against Mount Olive at home Monday, Feb. 10.

Maslowski, a senior guard, is averaging 20 points this season for the Braves. He is the 12th boys player to reach the milestone and the first since Steven Kelly achieved the feat in 2014.

In Newton’s most recent victory, Maslowski scored 28 points; Nick Kurilko added 12 points; Neheimiah Vazquez totaled five points and 16 rebounds; and Jack Hunterton collected seven points, eight rebounds and three assists in a 59-41 decision over Lenape Valley in Stanhope.

Newton, now 11-12, is scheduled to play at Jefferson in its regular season finale at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Here’s how other Newton teams fared recently:

Girls basketball

Sophia May had 15 points, four steals, three steals and three assists; Jordyn Young totaled seven points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists; and Carrigan Walsh collected 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals as the Braves edged Kittatinny, 46-45, there Feb. 11.

The victory capped a perfect 10-0 mark for Newton in winning the Colonial Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC).

Newton (17-3) is scheduled to play at Lenape Valley at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.

Ice hockey

Newton, seeded fifth, received two goals and an assist from Ty Dellicker and single goals from Tanner Gaboda and Sean Lockwood in bowing to fourth-seeded Parsippany Hills in the quarterfinal round of the Haas Cup on Feb. 6 at Mennen Arena in Morris Township.

The Braves held three separate one-goal leads before Parsippany Hills scored four of the final five goals of the game.

Dellicker led the team with 19 goals and 11 assists followed by Arsenni Pastukh (nine goals, 15 assists), Joey Gallucci (seven goals, 10 assists) and Lockwood (seven goals, nine assists).

Goalies Adam Yacuk (420 saves) and Patrick Boden (345 saves) anchored the defense.

Wrestling

The Braves, seeded sixth, came up just short against third-seeded Pompton Lakes, 38-36, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament Feb. 10 at New Milford High School.

Aaron Stone earned a pin at 175 pounds to give Newton a 36-32 lead with one bout remaining before Pompton Lakes scored a fall to earn the slim victory.

Keegan Murtagh (126 pounds), Joey Melillo (144) and Mason Bucci also won by fall for Newton.

The Braves finished the season with an 11-14 overall record but won the NJAC Colonial Division title with a perfect 4-0 mark.

Newton will take part in the NJSIAA District 3 Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 22 along with Bergen Catholic, DePaul, Kittatinny, Sparta, North Warren, Vernon, Wallkill Valley and West Milford at Kittatinny.

Indoor track

Kyle Dickson earned a gold medal in the high jump with an effort of 6-2 and John Porada was second in the shot put with a throw of 43-8.5 to lead Newton at the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 championships Feb. 8 at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

Both advanced to the NJSIAA Group 1 championships Sunday, Feb. 23 in Toms River.