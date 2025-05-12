Sports roundup: Patriots win 2 silvers in H/W/S Championships

Gina Quarranttey placed second in the triple jump with an effort of 34-3.5 and was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 15-10.5 and Isaac Smith-Lewis was second in the high jump in 6-0 to lead the Lenape Valley Regional High School outdoor track teams at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Championships on May 1.

Other top 10 place-winners for the girls included Gigi Santana, who was third in the javelin with a throw of 101-0, and Sophia Parzero, who was eighth in the 800-meter run in 2:30.24.

The other top 10 boys place-winners were Maxwell Yanagi, who was sixth in the 100-meter dash in 11.79 and third in the triple jump in 41-2; Wesley Faller, who was seventh in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.07; John Marx, who was eighth in the javelin with a throw of 129-8; and Cooper Cosenza-Schaming, who was 10th in the discus with a throw of 115-4.

Here’s how other Lenape Valley teams have fared recently:

Baseball

Marc Pavese went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs; Ty Dellicker went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs; Michael Parker went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI; and Chris Zander singled, doubled and hit two runs to power Lenape Valley to an 11-1, five-inning victory over Dover there Friday afternoon, May 9.

Parker also pitched a four-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk and allowed one unearned run.

The Patriots (9-9) will play at Hackettstown at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 17.

Softball

Sydney Stansfield was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run; Lexie Esposito went 2-for-3 with a double; Hope Catalano singled twice and scored; Ava Hosonitz walked twice, drove in a run and scored once; and Paige Henriksen doubled, walked and drove in a run as Lenape Valley earned a 4-3 victory over Newton at home Thursday, May 8.

Lenape Valley (3-11) will play at Jefferson at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 15.

Boys lacrosse

Chase De Oliveira (four goals, two assists), Tyler Brennan (four goals), Kevin Giusti (two goals, four assists, won 10-of-15 face-offs), Dylan Fowler (one goal, two assists), Colby Van Tuyl (one goal, one assist), Mason Nikituk (one goal), Kellan Faessinger (one goal), Joel Berkowicz (won 6-of-9 face-offs) and Jack Phelps (six saves) led Lenape Valley to a 14-6 victory over Hackettstown there May 6.

The Patriots will play host to Morris Hills at 6 p.m. Friday, May 16.

Girls lacrosse

Regina Williams connected for seven goals and Alida Williams, Peyton Noe and Addison Coles each added a goal as Lenape Valley outlasted Morris Hills, 10-9, at home May 6.

Kylee McCracken made 10 saves and Catherine Kraemer stopped three shots to anchor the defense.

Regina Williams, a senior midfielder, has 70 goals this season and 231 goals for her career.

Lenape Valley (10-4) is slated to play host to Dayton at 4 p.m. May 15.

Boys golf

Kieran Marone shot a 74, good for a tie for second place overall, at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on May 8 at Farmstead Golf and Country Club in Lafayette.

Lenape Valley finished 10th overall of 18 in the team competition.

Marone was just two shots from the top spot, held by Phillipsburg’s Eddie O’Neil, who shot a 72 to win the tournament.

Benjamin Mac Millan (79), Dustin Lovenberg Jr. (83) and Joshua Bory (116) rounded out the competitors for the Patriots.