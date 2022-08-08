Wallkill Valley Warriors win championship

The Wallkill Valley Warriors intermediate softball team had a strong season this year, winning nearly every game except for two losses at the end of the season. The team includes girls in grades three and four. Coming off those two losses they still secured a first-round bye. They went into the semifinals and then advanced to the championship. From there they were able to win the Northwest Skylands 2022 Intermediate Championship, beating Lakeland 13-4 back in June on Green township fields.

This year the team included Amilya Abbott, Alexa Baker, Dallas Klein, Codie Poyer, Hailey Holloway, Chloe Demsak, Vanessa Gordon, Emma Napovier, Julianna Laureda, and Mya Morales. The team was coached by Timothy Abbott, Mindy Gordon, Robert Klein and Sam Morales.