With 12 wins this season, Vikings lacrosse coach applauds his players

Key victories at crucial times throughout this past season helped lead the Vernon High School boy’s lacrosse program to a post-season appearance and an overall winning record, which was no easy task considering the number of talented foes that the Vikings encountered on the field this year.

Vernon head coach Adam Coleman recalled a few of the many inspirational performances by his team in 2022.

“Our win versus Morris Knolls [7-5 on May 7],’’ Coleman said. “We were not ranked as high in the state and we needed that win for power points for the [NJSIAA North Jersey Group 2 Sectional] state playoffs. We played really well that day. Senior attack Max Morosoff also surpassed the 100-career varsity goals milestone that day. Max is only the fifth player in school history to do so.

“Second was our first-round playoff win versus Paramus [on May 18]. We were excited to host a home playoff game. We won that game, 8-3. Our defense led by Jacob Mann, Matt Tavares, Justin Simone and goalie Conner Mullane played a great game that day.’’

Several student athletes mentioned were among the leaders for the Vikings this year.

“Seniors Jeremiah Carfello and Matt Tavares were our vocal leaders all season,’’ Coleman said. “My four captains — Jeremiah, Matt, Jacob Mann and Max Morosoff — led this group by the way they competed and carried themselves as men all season long.”

A number of players on the roster impressed the coaching staff by the improvements that they made over the course of the season.

“I think some of our younger players will be big for us next year,’’ Coleman said. “Owen Lally [sophomore, long stick midfield], Aidan Duffy [junior, attack] and Gage Moskovitz [junior, midfield] all received first or second team All-League recognition. Also, we have a core group of sophomores like Kane Lynch, Brady Hendricks, Ketchell Terzakis, Logan Pych, Ty Holden and Will Wesloske who all contributed this year and will be expected to step up next year.”

The Vikings tallied an overall record of 12-8, with a mark of 3-3 in the NJAC United Conference and a record of 6-2 in the NJILL Pooley Division.

Optimism abounds for Vernon boy’s lacrosse for the 2023 season and beyond.

“A lot of people will look at how many seniors we are graduating and assume we will be rebuilding,” Coleman said. “I don’t believe that will be the case. We don’t have a lot of juniors, but they can all play. Hunter Smith, Dan Jahnke, Connor Sensbach will be returning letter winners. Austin Reed will be able to help at midfield. I feel that these guys plus our sophomore group can help us right away and I hope we can hit the ground running.”

Coleman added, “Many of these players commit themselves year-round and play tournaments and on indoor teams in the winter so they can develop a cohesion early on.’’