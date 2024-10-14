Sussex County History Today: Branchville in autumn

October is here, and we are halfway through it.

Last week, there was tremendous color - we had a vivid spectacle with the aurora borealis on Thursday night, Oct. 10.

Now the leaves are changing color with beautiful warm sun and blue skies. Rural Sussex County at its best.

In the autumn, it seems that the town of Branchville picks up the pace with its small-town nature and camaraderie. I feel it exhibits how townspeople enjoyed the world around them during the best of times.

Here are a couple of items of interest, as compiled for this column by the Branchville Historical Society president Debbie Anderson:

“Take a walk through our little borough this October!

“Branchville is planning some extra fun for all to enjoy.

“The Branchville Borough Historical Society participated in the Sussex County Arts & Heritage weekend with a display of ‘The Torpedo,’ a 1924 La France Brockway Torpedo Triple Combination Pumper.

“It’s the firetruck’s 100 birthday - the first truck purchased by Branchville Hose Co. #1 in 1924.

“Branchville’s Broad Street Books is hosting a History Treasure Hunt, perfect for the whole family!

“The store’s staff has posted 12 fascinating historical facts throughout town for those who stroll around to stop and read.

“There is a prize available with more information (and hints) on the Branchville Businesses Alliance Facebook page.

“Whether you search them out or just come across the plaques, you’ll be learning about the interesting history of this wonderful town.

“And this year is the ninth annual Branchville Scarecrow Contest, an amazing display of creativity and entertainment for all ages.

“Residents and businesses create scarecrows with pumpkin heads and plant them on their front yards.

“More than 100 of these fabulous pieces of art will be decorating the town by the time the judging occurs Oct. 29. This is truly something not to be missed!

“Whatever brings you to Branchville, we invite you to take some time to enjoy a historic village that welcomes you with open arms.”

Thanks, Debbie, for this information.

I consider Branchville one of the quaintest towns of Sussex County, literally a well-kept secret of our country landscape and spirit.

The history walk for Broad Street Books is ongoing.

The scarecrow event continues through Oct. 31.

