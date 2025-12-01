Sussex County History Today: Lord Stirling

During this prelude to the actual 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence we are looking at some of our local people who put their possessions and lives on the line for freedom for America. These are Patriots of the United States.

Today we recognize Lord Stirling.

Born as William Alexander, he referred to himself as Lord Stirling. This was due to a claim he held as the male heir to the Scottish title of Earl of Stirling through Scottish lineage with a paternal grandfather of the line.

He commanded a brigade at the Battle of Long Island, heroically saving the day with his rear-guard action. He was taken prisoner, exchanged, and promoted. He was greatly trusted by General Washington. He also showed tactical judgment during the Battle of Monmouth.

As a major general in the Continental Army, Lord Stirling oversaw New Jersey defenses, including militia coordination in northwestern counties.

He advocated better supply lines and fortifications in our region. He recognized the vulnerability and importance as a buffer zone the area of British-held New York and Patriot-controlled western areas.

He was a heavy drinker. Despite this he was proactive and creative. He established the idea of Beacons, whereby fires would be lit on mountains so that they can be seen at a distance. Thus, information on enemy troop movements could be transmitted quickly around the region.

Stirling was also a landowner and surveyor. He tried to obtain iron for the war in the Sterling Hill (corruption of his name) but was not successful in separating the ore.

He was married to Sarah Livingston. She was the daughter of Philip Livingston of Livingston Manor and also was the sister of Governor William Livingston — he replaced Royal Governor William Franklin during the war.

Lord Stirling’s bravery at the Battle of Long Island and later battles had earned him good tactical experience and gained the respect of General Washington. His efforts in New Jersey helped to stabilize Patriot control in the region. We still find his legacy to be existent in Sterling Hill Mining Museum and his lively action-oriented life.