250th Destroyer in Chief

Destroyer-in-Chief in today’s vernacular,

Has four common meanings in particular.

So from our current socio-politico relevance,

Let’s review in reality and not happenstance.

“Dismantling Government Institutions”,

By destroying regulatory agency resolutions.

Causing “Economic Damage” with ego decisions,

That spike inflation and result in income derisions.

To cause “Social Division” by disparaging unity,

Divisive rhetoric that divides our humanity.

And “Foreign Policy Harangue” disruptions,

Causing long-standing global alliance eruptions.

So what say thee of these democratic protestations?

And OUR emotional regard of these realizations?

George Kibildis

Sparta