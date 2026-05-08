A letter to Mayor Walsh

Your duty as the duly elected mayor is to adhere to the wishes of your constituency, and to protect and preserve the quality of life Andover residents currently enjoy and have enjoyed for decades. A loud potentially environmentally hazardous data center would only benefit a select few while the vast majority of township inhabitants would be unfairly subjected to health risks, increased taxation, and higher energy costs. Therefore you, Gilchrist, Howell, and Mosner must immediately rescind the ordinance which would allow such an abomination to pollute our township. If you want to do something beneficial for the area, fix the roads; specifically Rt. 517 north from Andover to Sparta, which has been a disgrace now for months.

Gregory Agen

Andover