Data ties COVID cases, deaths to vaccinations

Your recent article on respiratory viruses made several points that are contrary to published fact.

Worldwide, the rate of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID track vaccination status almost perfectly. Data from official U.K. sources suggests the vaccinated are somewhat more likely than the unvaxed to contract COVID and experience serious or fatal outcomes; U.S. data trend slightly in the opposite direction, but I suspect our definition of “vaccinated” has a lot to do with how these figures are tabulated.

Where overseas jurisdictions break data down by number of vaccines administered (zero, one, two, etc.), we tend to count among the unvaccinated anyone who is not “up to date.”

It’s also surprising that the county’s leading infectious disease expert can claim that “if there were serious side effects associated with those vaccines, we would certainly know it by now.”

Dr. Allegra, have you ever heard of VAERS, the official government vaccine adverse event reporting database? It now lists more than 15,000 deaths directly attributed to COVID vaccinations and hundreds of thousands of serious adverse events.

Public health authorities acknowledge that VAERS under-reports adverse events by as much as 90 percent, and a Harvard Pilgrim Health study suggested that VAERS captures as few as 1 percent of adverse events. In other words, 15,000 is almost certainly a gross under-estimate.

A recent preprint has shown conclusively that the incidence of COVID-19 infection is directly proportional to the number of vaccine doses administered, a result the authors admit was “unexpected.” That is, the more doses, the greater the number of infections.

Moreover, all-cause excess mortality has skyrocketed worldwide and closely tracks vaccination rates. This danger signal was first observed in the original, abbreviated clinical study on mRNA COVID shots, which showed a higher rate of both serious adverse events and deaths among vaccinated subjects compared with the control group.

This trend continues to this day, confirmed by numerous studies showing significant increases in all-cause mortality in almost every country. This data has been aggregated and tabulated by Ourworldindata.org,which provides references and official government statistics to support these findings.

The global response to the COVID-19 pandemic was based not on “the science,” as the scientifically illiterate television and internet media have claimed since day 1.

The response was dictated, rather, by wild profiteering by drug companies and other commercial interests, including hospitals and public health officials, who censored, canceled and libeled world-class scientists who did nothing more than ask questions.

We are prepared to present additional data, from official government sources and peer-reviewed journal articles, to support any and all points made in this letter.

Angelo DePalma, Ph.D., and Mary Rapuano, Ph.D.

Newton