Ethical problem with Socialism

While I might agree that there are some glaring errors with our system of governance that might rightly be described as unjust, socialism is a very poor solution. Even if it were true that communist regimes were materially successful in the long run (a point that might have been contested by the approximate 100 million people who were murdered by them in the process), it stands to reason that socialism violates basic ethical principles.

If one is to be a good and virtuous person, he must choose to be good by his own free will. He must freely practice the virtue of generosity by giving to the poor and less fortunate without overt compulsion by an outside force. A government that forces people to redistribute their wealth is not making good and virtuous people.

Furthermore, an unjust action is still wrong even if it produces a good result. If property is unjustly stolen from rich people so that, in the best case scenario, poor people do not starve, then even though the end is good (people not starving) the means is still evil (stealing).

Socialism has had the tendency to fail where it has been tried, but this is not in itself a reason to reject socialism. Rather it should be rejected because it is unjust and immoral and does not lead people to have good and virtuous lives, which ought to be the aim of the government.

Christopher Del Sordi

Franklin

A more sufficient political solution to the injustices that plague our society would be to elect leaders and promote causes that will encourage citizens to be good neighbors and virtuous people.