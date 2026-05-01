Fishy tongues

“From lying lips and deceitful tongues”, save us Lord,

Christian Scripture warns us of this evil discord.

Proverbs “the soothing tongue is a tree of life”,

While the “perverse tongue” causes anxiety and strife.

In the remote Lofoten Islands of Norway,

With sharp knives “tongue cutter” children Cod heads filet.

For Cod tongues are a local food delicacy,

But ill-used human tongues a Free Will travesty.

Allegorically let us a mythic tale spin,

To our “alt facts” politicians and newscasters’ chagrin.

So “Beam them up Scotty” to this fishery place,

A nightmarish fantasy lying tongues to replace.

Trust Proverbs “Keep your mouth free of perversity”,

Do not malign this gracious gift of human reality.

George Kibildis

Sparta