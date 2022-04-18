Fredon mayor enters Congressional race

John P. Flora, the mayor of Fredon Township filed his nominating petition on April 5 to run in June 7 Republican Primary Election for Congress in redrawn 7th Congressional District.

Flora filed his candidacy in the new CD-7 congressional district that spans six counties: Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren.

Flora, the only true conservative in the Primary field, has earned the endorsement of the Conservative Party USA and the Conservative Party of New Jersey for his work in local government as mayor and president of the local school board.

Flora said he is running for Congress now because, “the nation is a critical crossroads and in desperate need of representation that will adhere to American traditional values and an America First agenda.”

“Middle class people like me and my neighbors are not being represented in Congress. Our values are not respected and the great nation that is America is slipping away from us,” said Flora In its endorsement of Flora, The Conservative Party USA said of him: “He recognizes that only a complete and across the board restoration of an America First Agenda will help right the wrongs of the current administration and Congress and start us back on the path to fiscal and societal health.”

A self -employed business owner for more than 30 years, Flora said his challenge to the state Republican mainstream is necessary to combat the rise of radical progressivism in America.

“With the woke left in control of our state and national governments, the Republican Party cannot afford to send another ineffective political insider into the November election.

“The Republican leadership’s habit of backing insider candidates and RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) who have proven to be ineffective in fighting for the things that are important to the people of CD-7. In fact, the state GOP has rarely displayed an ability to fight for anything and win,” Flora said.

Flora has spent three years on the Fredon Township Committee - and was re-elected to another term in November. He has been a member of the Fredon School Board for 10 years - nine years as president. He is married and has two grown sons.