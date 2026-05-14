To pray for and honor those soldiers who never came home,

A solemn holiday contemplated in many a poem.

No Easter bunny or Christmas chipmucks celebrated here,

But the true reality of death that all of us must bear.

Our U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has four requests,

No “HAPPY” Memorial Day for it’s a paradoxical jest.

And “thank you for your service”, let’s pass on for just this day,

It’s remembering the souls of the fallen we need convey.

Don’t let barbeques and big sales fade the death reality,

Of those who gave their lives to defend our democracy.

Don’t allow politics to get in the way of respect,

Lament the cost of war and on the lost lives’ aftereffect.

Enjoy this Memorial Day with the living we all share,

Remember those who gave their lives in combat with a prayer

George Kibildis

Sparta