Schick dedicated to duties

As a councilwoman for the borough of Branchville, I hereby endorse Earl Schick for Sussex County Commissioner.

I have been in government in Sussex County in various forms for over 50 years. I have worked with many politicians and officials over that time.

Earl Schick is passionate about his beliefs and it shows. He has been in his current commissioner role for several months and his dedication to his duties is evident.

He has a steadfast belief system, a solid work ethic and is extremely easy to talk to.

I support Commissioner Schick completely in the upcoming election on June 4.

The county of Sussex would be lucky to have him continue in his current position.

Beverly Bathgate

Branchville

Editor’s note: Bathgate is a member of the Borough Council.