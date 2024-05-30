Schick works hard, is a team player

As the mayor for the Borough of Branchville, I hereby endorse Earl Schick for Sussex County Commissioner.
I have been the Branchville Borough Mayor for over 12 years. I also served in the capacity of Branchville council member, Branchville Planning Board member and on the Branchville Borough Hose Company for over 40 years.
I also served on the board of the Boonton Fireman’s Home for 12 years.
Earl Schick is the perfect choice for Sussex County Commissioner. He is a team player and he isn’t afraid to jump right in on any issue.
He has worked hard in a short amount of time already.
He has been in his current commissioner role for several months.
He is easy to talk to and makes himself available.
I support Commissioner Schick in the upcoming election.
He is already an asset and will continue to be one after his successful election.
Anthony Frato Sr.
Branchville
Editor’s note: Frato is mayor of Branchville.