Schick works hard, is a team player

As the mayor for the Borough of Branchville, I hereby endorse Earl Schick for Sussex County Commissioner.

I have been the Branchville Borough Mayor for over 12 years. I also served in the capacity of Branchville council member, Branchville Planning Board member and on the Branchville Borough Hose Company for over 40 years.

I also served on the board of the Boonton Fireman’s Home for 12 years.

Earl Schick is the perfect choice for Sussex County Commissioner. He is a team player and he isn’t afraid to jump right in on any issue.

He has worked hard in a short amount of time already.

He has been in his current commissioner role for several months.

He is easy to talk to and makes himself available.

I support Commissioner Schick in the upcoming election.

He is already an asset and will continue to be one after his successful election.

Anthony Frato Sr.

Branchville

Editor’s note: Frato is mayor of Branchville.