Seniors on park benches feed pigeons in the summer,
From homes they watch woodpeckers gouge suet in the winter.
Nature’s awesome wonders these myriad creatures that fly,
Our winter’s tri-state woodpeckers let’s identify.
First to appear the Downy woodpecker,
A black and white sparrow-sized suet checker.
Then brother Hairy nudges him aside,
Robin-sized bigger he then nervously presides.
The Red-Bellied woodpecker is next in line,
With red crown and nape this “zebraback” is divine.
Now the majestic red-crested Pileated commands,
Black and white crow-sized he the suet disbands.
Lurking high above a Sharp-shinned and Cooper’s hawk,
With sharp talons and beaks their next meal they stalk.
George Kibildis
Sparta