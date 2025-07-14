Meet Gumbo and Peaches

ABOUT

Gumbo is a male Lab cross. 3 months old. 15 pounds.

Peaches is a female Lab cross. 3 months old. 13 pounds.

CHARACTERISTICS

Both walk well on a leash and learn quickly.

Gumbo is a brother of Peaches; however, they will be adopted individually.

HEALTH

Gumbo will be neutered and up-to-date on vaccines as appropriate for his age.

Peaches will be spayed and up-to-date on vaccines as appropriate for her age.

Both are not heartworm-tested as they are too young. They have been on monthly preventatives.

Both will be microchipped.

ADOPT GUMBO and PEACHES

Byram Animal Rescue Kindness Squad (BARKS)

13 Hampton House Road

Newton, NJ 07860

info@barksinc.com