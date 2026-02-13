ABOUT

Romeo Pom is a 4-year-old beauty, such a sweet, well-trained dog. He walks great on a leash and is crate trained. He loves chew bones and toys. He sits up like a woodchuck for treats, knows commands and only barks when he greets you or hears someone at the door.

HEALTH

Romeo Pom will be fully vetted prior to adoption which will include neuter, microchip, heartworm testing, dental, worming, vaccines and bloodwork.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

cats and loves other dogs (prior owner took him to the dog park).

ADOPT Romeo Pom

Byram Animal Rescue Kindness Squad (BARKS)

13 Hampton House Road

Newton, NJ 07860

info@barksinc.com