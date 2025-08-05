Above the Rest: Sussex County’s Trusted Ride for Medical and Personal Transportation

Sussex County residents now have a safe, reliable option for getting to and from appointments or events. Above the Rest Transport, LLC, a family-owned and operated non-emergency medical transportation company based in Sparta, N.J., is proud to serve the community with compassion and professionalism.

The company was founded in 2021 by Katherine A. Member, a Registered Nurse with more than 20 years of experience in home care. During her nursing career, she was alarmed by how many patients struggled to find dependable transportation to medical appointments. As a lifelong Sussex County resident, she launched Above the Rest Transport to meet that urgent need and help people maintain their health, independence, and quality of life.

Today, the company continues to grow—offering white glove, door-to-door service with both sedan transport and wheelchair-accessible mobility vans. Whether it’s a medical necessity or a special event, the Above the Rest team brings care and reliability to every ride.

Transportation services include:

• Doctor’s appointments

• Hospital discharges

• Dialysis or cancer treatments

• Physical or behavioral therapy

• Airport pickups and drop-offs

• Special occasions, family events, and more

The company is staffed by a team of MAV-0 certified drivers (Mobility Assistance Vehicle Operators) and operates vehicles fully licensed by the New Jersey Department of Health.

Clients regularly praise the Above the Rest team for their compassion and consistency. “Everyone at Above the Rest Transport has been wonderful with helping my family,” said New Jersey resident Kristen Miller. “Kathy and her staff have been respectful, understanding, and always willing to help with our needs. We are extremely happy with this company and the services they provide.”

Whether you’re headed to a treatment appointment or your grandson’s graduation, Above the Rest Transport has you covered—seven days a week.

To schedule a ride, call 973-940-1881.