$!How YMCA donors made a difference for one Sussex County family

When Karlene Antoine moved to Sussex County nearly three years ago, she was searching for more than open space and fresh air. As a single mother of four adopted children — three with special needs — she was looking for stability, support and a place where her children could truly thrive.

A neighbor mentioned the Sussex County YMCA. Antoine nearly dismissed the idea.

“I remember thinking, well, that sounds amazing, and very much not in my budget,” she said.

Still, she walked through the doors.

Instead of pressure or sales pitches, she found understanding. Staff members welcomed her, explained programs and, crucially, introduced her to financial assistance that made membership, child care and swim lessons possible.

The results have been profound.