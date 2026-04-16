Banned For Life brings high-energy ’90s throwback to Skylands Stage

Friday, April 24

Kicking off the night at 6 p.m., Cassidy Rain brings her solo tunes to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, while Mark Coulter performs at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road.

At 7 p.m., Banned For Life brings their ‘90s covers to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, while the Wind Up Monkey Trio delivers classic rock, country, pop, party dance, hip-hop, and more to Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23.

At Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, John Pronto brings his blend of soul, folk, and Americana at 8 p.m.

At Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., Nick Simone takes the stage with acoustic renditions of your favorite cover songs starting at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 25

Rich Ortiz brings the rock vibes to Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Dr., starting at 4 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Dave & John bring their upbeat acoustic duo favorites to the Lafayette House.

At 7 p.m., the high-energy band Jack Cool brings creative twists on classic favorites, including many reggae-inspired tunes, at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St.

Also at 7 p.m., Nikki Briar brings her country blend to Skylands, The CruZaders bring high-energy rock to Brick & Brew, and The Kootz deliver classic rock at McQ’s Pub.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., welcomes Kashmir: The Spirit of Led Zeppelin – 55/50 Tour. Enjoy an unforgettable journey through the sounds that have influenced generations. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

At 9 p.m., end the night at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., with a solo acoustic set by Rene Avila.

Sunday, April 26

Maribyrd brings her acoustic rock, alternative, and folk sounds to Angry Erik Brewing starting at 2:30 p.m., while JP takes over Skylands at 3 p.m. for an afternoon set.

At 8 p.m., back at The Newton Theatre, prepare for a mesmerizing journey through the golden era of psychedelic blues and the roots of the jam band scene as Live Dead & Brothers takes the stage. The group features legendary musicians including Berry Duane Oakley of The Allman Betts Band, Les Dudek of the Allman Brothers family, Mark Karan of Bob Weir/Rat Dog & The Other Ones, Scott Guberman of Phil Lesh & Friends, and Pete Lavezzoli of JGB, Jazz Is Dead, and Oteil & Friends. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Wednesday, April 29

Danny C’s Wednesday night concert series continues at 4 p.m. with a performance by Some Guys & a Broad, back by popular demand.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., it’s another night of karaoke fun with Ray Sikora at the Homestead Rest, 291 N Church St.

Thursday, April 30

Felix and the Cats take over Blue Arrow Farm starting at 6 p.m., while Scott Ringle brings his jams to Industry Bar + Kitchen, 6 North Village Blvd.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., Mike Oregano takes his one-man band to Krogh’s for a set complete with loopers, bass splits, synthesizer sounds, and more.