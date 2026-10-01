Brandon Davis brings Backroads & Barns Tour to Branchville

Brandon Davis will bring his Backroads & Barns Tour to Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Building 1, Branchville.

The all-ages concert will feature live country music in an intimate setting. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for general admission and at 6 p.m. for VIP table seating.

General admission tickets are $25 and include concert admission, first-come, first-served seating, a post-show meet-and-greet with Davis and a commemorative Branchville tour token. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

VIP tables are $100 and include admission for four guests, reserved seating near the stage, a pre-show meet-and-greet with Davis and an exclusive VIP tour token for each guest.

The Backroads & Barns Tour highlights live music, local residents and small businesses, with each stop designed to bring the community together.