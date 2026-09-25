Brian St. John to perform at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub

Friday, Oct. 2

The Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, welcomes Alan Gross to its dining room at 6 p.m.

Later at 8 p.m., local favorite singer-songwriter and guitarist Brian St. John brings his seasoned set to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza.

And at the same time, The Outlaws take over the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St. Enjoy the southern rock legends bringing their new music that is rooted in their brotherhood, history, and harmony to the stage. Tickets for this show can be purchased at skypac.org.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Begin your day at the Sparta’s Farmers Market, 89 S Sparta Ave., and enjoy a set by Mingo Lodge at 10 a.m.

The Lafayette House welcomes back Erin McKenna for a 6 p.m. set while Jack Romano and the Romanaires bring country favorites to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284.

Friday, Oct. 8

Industry Kitchen + Bar, 6 N Village Blvd., welcomes SJ Acoustic for an intimate set at 6 p.m.

Later at 6:30 p.m., David Kraai delivers a set of his melting pot of country, folk, and rock to Krogh’s.