Credence Revived brings CCR tribute to Newton Theatre

Friday, Feb. 6

JP of PS Xperiment kicks off the night with a solo set at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at 6 p.m.

Dead Heads can head to Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., for Uncle Shoehorn’s Grateful Dead Invitational, featuring special guests Steve Jacobus and Greg Dawson, with two exciting sets of live Dead jams starting at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Charlie & The Sound Machine start an upbeat acoustic set at Brick & Brew, 27 NJ-23, Chill Willis performs keyboard-driven tunes at The Fountain House, 439 NJ-94; and Sean Henry takes the stage for a solo set at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Rd.

At 8 p.m., the Blue Flood Duo hits the pub stage at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, showcasing their distinctive sound with tight harmonies and unique arrangements, Jack on acoustic guitar and Mark on violin, mandolin, and occasional keyboards.

At the same time, Steve Coombs performs acoustic rock and classic covers at the Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St.

Also at 8 p.m., Credence Revived: World’s Premiere CCR Tribute takes the stage at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St. Made up of four of Chicago’s and L.A.’s most talented and eclectic musicians, the band delivers a night of legendary hits made for sing-alongs. Tickets available at skypac.org.

Saturday, Feb. 7

Burnt Leftovers hit the Lafayette House at 6 p.m., while Scott Ringle performs at McQ’s Pub at the same time.

At 7 p.m., the Amato Family Band delivers classic rock, hippie favorites, and guitar-driven jams at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St.

Also at 7 p.m., Banned for Life makes their debut at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284, with a set of ’90s cover tunes, while Kobi & Al perform a duo acoustic pop set at Brick & Brew.

Sunday, Feb. 8

Unwind at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden with an acoustic afternoon set from Steve Coombs starting at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Danny C’s February Fun continues at Blue Arrow Farm with Hudson Blue for NERD Night, complete with prizes for the best nerds, starting at 4 p.m.

Then at 6:30 p.m., head to the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Rd., for karaoke with Ray Sikora.

Thursday, Feb. 12

Felix and the Cats are back for a nostalgic night at Blue Arrow Farm at 6 p.m., while Katy Gerhold brings her expressive vocals and rock, pop, and folk covers to Krogh’s at 6:30 p.m.