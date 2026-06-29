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Fairgrounds hosts Rock, Ribs & Ridges

Augusta. The annual Rock, Ribs & Ridges festival was held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds from June 26-28.

Newton /
| 29 Jun 2026 | 12:33
    <b>Viola Judge, Kristy Zierenberg, Keri and Phil Brodhecker, all of Newton, pose for a photo.</b>
    Viola Judge, Kristy Zierenberg, Keri and Phil Brodhecker, all of Newton, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Festival attendees wait for the performance to start.</b>
    Festival attendees wait for the performance to start. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Items were for sale.</b>
    Items were for sale. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)