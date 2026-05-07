Rock, Ribs & Ridges Festival returns to Sussex County Fairgrounds

The 16th annual Rock, Ribs & Ridges Festival will return to the Sussex County Fairgrounds from June 27-29, featuring a weekend of live music and barbecue.

The festival will showcase classic rock, Southern rock and blues performers alongside barbecue vendors from across the region. Scheduled performers include Blackberry Smoke, 38 Special, Artimus Pyle and Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram.

Additional acts include the Matt Coffy Band, Matt O’Ree Band, Gary Hoey, Triple Rail Turn and Robert Jon & The Wreck.

Barbecue vendors will include Rhythm and Ribz Smokehouse of East Orange, Chicago BBQ, Texas Lightening BBQ, Cowboys BBQ and Buck ’Em BBQ. Rhythm and Ribz owner Nick “Chevy” Chevalier won the festival’s Optimum People’s Choice Award last year.

The festival will take place at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. Hours are scheduled for 6-10 p.m. Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday.