9/11 ceremonies planned

Ceremonies to mark the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks are planned in several local towns.

Nearly 3,000 people died in coordinated attacks by hijacked planes on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon near Washington, D.C., as well as in the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in a field near Shanksville, Pa. Passengers on that plane revolted against the hijackers to prevent the plane from being flown into the U.S. Capitol or White House, investigators believe.

It was the deadliest terrorist attack in history.

Two of the commercial planes took off from Logan International Airport in Boston, one from Newark International Airport and one from Washington Dulles International Airport.

• A 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11 in front of the Survivor Tree at the municipal building, 21 Church St.

• A 9/11 Memorial Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Franklin Pond, 6 Corkhill Road.

• West Milford will hold a 9/11 Ceremony at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at the 9/11 Monument in front of the municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road.

