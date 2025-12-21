Home
Legion Post hosts Danielle Bell Memorial breakfast
Newton. American Legion Post 86 hosted the Diane Bell Memorial Christmas breakfast on Sunday.
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 21 Dec 2025 | 04:27
Michael Bell, the son of Diane Bell, is shown.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Alexa Fisher and her aunt, Danielle Fisher, are shown.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Dagleny, Dalia and Daniela Montero are shown with Dean Holland. They are all from Newton.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
