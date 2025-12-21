x
Legion Post hosts Danielle Bell Memorial breakfast

Newton. American Legion Post 86 hosted the Diane Bell Memorial Christmas breakfast on Sunday.

Newton /
| 21 Dec 2025 | 04:27
    Michael Bell, the son of Diane Bell, is shown. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Alexa Fisher and her aunt, Danielle Fisher, are shown. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Dagleny, Dalia and Daniela Montero are shown with Dean Holland. They are all from Newton. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)