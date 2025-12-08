x
Newton lights Christmas tree

Newton /
| 08 Dec 2025 | 03:19
    Santa Claus celebrates the lighting of the tree. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Santa Claus celebrates the lighting of the tree. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Lauryn Lastra of Newton sends a letter to Santa Claus. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Lauryn Lastra of Newton sends a letter to Santa Claus. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Miss Newton Danielle Penny stands in front of balloon Christmas trees. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Miss Newton Danielle Penny stands in front of balloon Christmas trees. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Noa Boyer of Newton stands by a dog inflatable.
    Noa Boyer of Newton stands by a dog inflatable. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Devin Estremera of Newton is shown eating popcorn. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Devin Estremera of Newton is shown eating popcorn. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Santa Claus arrives at the tree lighting.
    Santa Claus arrives at the tree lighting. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)

The town of Newton held its annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday.