Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Newton lights Christmas tree
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 08 Dec 2025 | 03:19
Santa Claus celebrates the lighting of the tree.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Lauryn Lastra of Newton sends a letter to Santa Claus.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Miss Newton Danielle Penny stands in front of balloon Christmas trees.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Noa Boyer of Newton stands by a dog inflatable.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Devin Estremera of Newton is shown eating popcorn.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Santa Claus arrives at the tree lighting.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
The town of Newton held its annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Devin Estremera
2
Lauryn Lastra
3
maria kovic
4
Miss Newton Danielle Penny
5
Newton
6
Noa Boyer
7
Santa Claus
8
Tree lighting
RELATED NEWS
Michelle Tagliabue and Katie Healy of Wantage stand in front of a Santa inflatable.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
SCCC hosts Winter Festival
Residents line up for ice cream sandwiches during the Ice Cream with a Cop event Tuesday, July 15 at the Newton town pool. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Newton. Ice Cream with a Cop
Marina McDonnell of Branchville is shown wearing a Black Swan costume.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Branchville celebrates Halloween
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED