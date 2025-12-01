x
Newton hosts Christmas parade

| 01 Dec 2025 | 03:33
    The Kittatinny Regional High School Marching Band participates in the parade. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Love on the Leash Rescue is shown with dogs. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Represenatives of Ginnie’s House march in the parade. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Carson Lacken of Freedon and Patrick Moog of Blairstown watch the parade. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Cookie Monster peers out of a Davis Cookies vehicle at the parade. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)

The Town of Newton hosted a Christmas parade was held on Saturday.