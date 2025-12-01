Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Newton hosts Christmas parade
maria kovic
| 01 Dec 2025 | 03:33
The Kittatinny Regional High School Marching Band participates in the parade.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Love on the Leash Rescue is shown with dogs.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Represenatives of Ginnie’s House march in the parade.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Carson Lacken of Freedon and Patrick Moog of Blairstown watch the parade.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Cookie Monster peers out of a Davis Cookies vehicle at the parade.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
The Town of Newton hosted a Christmas parade was held on Saturday.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Carson Lacken
2
maria kovic
3
Patrick Moog
RELATED NEWS
Eamon, Mora, Ava and Josh Karas of Newton are shown at the Newton High School Monster 5K
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Newton High School hosts Monster 5K
The Town of Newton held a Halloween parade on Friday.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Newton hosts Halloween parade
Marina McDonnell of Branchville is shown wearing a Black Swan costume.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Branchville celebrates Halloween
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED