News
Local News
Maria Kovic
Newton High School hosts Monster 5K
maria kovic
Newton
/
27 Oct 2025 | 04:48
Eamon, Mora, Ava and Josh Karas of Newton are shown at the Newton High School Monster 5K
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Carmine Battaglia of Fredon is shown running the Monster 5K at Newton High School.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Olivia Herzenberg of Hampton is shown at the Monster 5K at Newton High School.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Vincent Zuniga is shown.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Myka Zwarych of Blairstown, and Claire and Bastian Oelschlager of Scotch Plains are shown.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Newton High School hosted a Monster Dash 5K on Saturday.
