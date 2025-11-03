x
Newton hosts Halloween parade

| 03 Nov 2025 | 02:42
    The Town of Newton held a Halloween parade on Friday.
    The Town of Newton held a Halloween parade on Friday. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Richard Wask and Diane Vescovi are shown.
    Richard Wask and Diane Vescovi are shown. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Gabriel, Emily and Leo Cardy of Newton are shown.
    Gabriel, Emily and Leo Cardy of Newton are shown. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Madison Wilkins of Newton is shown.
    Madison Wilkins of Newton is shown. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Paola and Dani Gonzalez are shown with Lia Salazar and Anelly Gonzalez.
    Paola and Dani Gonzalez are shown with Lia Salazar and Anelly Gonzalez. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)

