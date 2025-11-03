Home
Newton hosts Halloween parade
maria kovic
Newton
| 03 Nov 2025 | 02:42
The Town of Newton held a Halloween parade on Friday.
Richard Wask and Diane Vescovi are shown.
Gabriel, Emily and Leo Cardy of Newton are shown.
Madison Wilkins of Newton is shown.
Paola and Dani Gonzalez are shown with Lia Salazar and Anelly Gonzalez.
RELATED NEWS
Attendees are shown at the Keeper’s Banquet on Saturday.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Ogdensburg. Historical Society presents Keeper’s Banquet
Eamon, Mora, Ava and Josh Karas of Newton are shown at the Newton High School Monster 5K
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Newton High School hosts Monster 5K
Mary and Bret Hadzimichalis of Maryland are shown with Shanna Hickenbottom of Newton.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Augusta. Lunar Fair hosted at Fairgrounds
