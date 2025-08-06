x
Photos: New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show

Augusta /
| 06 Aug 2025 | 04:17
    <b>The Cheviot sheep competition Saturday, Aug. 2 at the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm &amp; Horse Show. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Fair-goers ride the swings Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)</b>
    <b>4-H horse show Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>The Demolition Derby on Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>A young fair-goer on the merry-go-round Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Fair-goers watch battling robots Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>.
    <b>A fair-goer tries her luck with darts Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)</b>
    <b>Beer judging Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Hot Dog Races at the fair Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Charlotte Hewitt poses for a photo in a cutout Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Becky Aron and her award-winning Cheviot sheep Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Dwight Scott judges poultry Saturday, Aug. 2 at the fair. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Fair-goers ride the swings Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)</b>
    <b>The crowd at the fair Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>FR1 Scarlett Pollara of Wayne at the Hot Dog Pig Races on Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>FR2 The Puppy-Wuppy Dog Obedience Team performs Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>FR3 Emilia Burnham, the 2025 American Honey Princess, by the Honeybee Demo on Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>FR4 Nora Weinberger of Hampton Township feeds a cow Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>FR5 The Catnip Junkies band performs at the fair Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Hot Dog Pig Races on Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Nancy Fried of Hamburg plays with a goat Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Ella Semeraro, Zophia Cook and Luke Cook, all of Pequannock, on Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Brianna and Theo Wamback of Sandyston take a break Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>The Demolition Derby on Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>The Demolition Derby on Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>The Demolition Derby on Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>The Puppy-Wuppy Dog Obedience Team performs Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>The Kobi Reese band performs Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Skyler Vellenga on McDoo at the fair Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Fair-goers go fishing Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)</b>
    <b>Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Eleanor Posthumos holds a baby pig Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Residents look at the Art in Sussex County show during a Meet the Artists reception Thursday evening, July 31 in the Richards Building at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>The tractor parade through the fair Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Fair-goers take a ride Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Leonard Rubio with Panacotta on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>4-H horse show Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Adalyn Shenige comes down the slide Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>A fair-goer tries his luck at a carnival game Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)</b>
    <b>Fair-goers take a ride Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Fair-goers take a ride Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Saturday, Aug. 2. </b>(Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    <b>Saturday, Aug. 2. </b>(Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    <b>Sofia Jantosch with her goat Spicy Dorito on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Devon Garrity with a newly shorn goat Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Master gardener Turner Striffler with a talking parrot Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Trinity De Vito at an exhibit on milking cows Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Evening in the barn Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)</b>
    <b>Saturday, Aug. 2. </b>(Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    <b>Saturday, Aug. 2. </b>(Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    <b>The fair Saturday night, Aug. 2. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)</b>
    <b>The fair Saturday night, Aug. 2. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)</b>
    <b>The fair Saturday night, Aug. 2. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)</b>
    <b>The fair Saturday night, Aug. 2. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)</b>
    <b>Rita Joyce with her painting, which won a Critics Choice Award in the Art Show. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Steven Hromack with his award-winning photo of his dog Rorschach. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Diane Brunovsky, winner of Creative Art Photography Award. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Fair-goers watch battling robots Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>.
    <b>Mark Young with his robot Sting Operation on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>.
    <b>Katie Swisshelmie with Spicy Dorito at the Goat Story Hour run by the 4-H Heart and Hooves Goat Club on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>.
    <b>The tractor parade through the fair Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>.
    <b>Fair-goers take a ride Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>.
    <b>Lexi Sherwood on Lucy on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Horse competition where the horses are led through an obstacle course Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Jahnel Warner with Macho on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Western dress competition Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Charlee Zerbo with Frenchy on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Kristen Fiedler on Osbole Winnel on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Sandra Witten with Daisy on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Ian Kamphaugen with a robot that he built Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Auelia Giordano, a 4-H poultry representative, at the fair Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>John and Cameron Rakowski on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Poultry judge Dwight Scott talks to 4-H members Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>4-H members Joanne, Adina and Eli Nieman sell raffle tickets Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Bee exhibit Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Carol Ann Crots and Joyce Biersinger of Rutgers Cooperative Extension on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Best in Show floral arrangement Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Entries in the 4-H flower contest Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Exhbits in the Richards Building on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Exhibits from town in Sussex County on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
    <b>Quilts by Winnie Jager of Branchville show Sussex County locations. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)</b>
