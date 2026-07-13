Andover’s Stephen Rozek promoted to U.S. Army captain

Stephen Rozek of Andover was promoted to the rank of captain in the U.S. Army during a ceremony July 7 at Fort Bragg.

Rozek took the oath of office at the site of the Eternal Flame, a memorial honoring victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and service members who have died while serving in conflicts around the world.

Rozek graduated magna cum laude from Norwich University in Vermont in 2022 with a degree in criminal justice and minors in sociology, political psychology and leadership studies, along with a concentration in criminology. He was commissioned into the Army in April 2022.

He earned a master’s degree in strategic studies from Norwich University in February 2024.

Rozek is assigned to the 503rd Military Police Battalion (Airborne) at Fort Bragg. His military training includes completion of the U.S. Army Airborne School, Army Air Assault School and Jumpmaster School.

He also participated in the 80th-anniversary commemoration of Operation Market Garden in the Netherlands.