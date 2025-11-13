Andrew G. Mateer, 66, Newton, New Jersey, passed away on Nov. 9, 2025.

Born on June 17, 1959, in Pompton Plains, Andrew was known to many as the “happiest guy in town” — a man whose kindness and love of life brightened every room he entered.

He was part of the SCARC community for 27 years, living in group homes in Hardyston, Wantage, and eventually Branchville, where he made countless friendships and memories. Andrew attended the Clark Center Day Program, where he worked until 2019 before joining the James Dykstra Center.

Andrew grew up surrounded by the simple joys of life, spending summers during his youth swimming in Greenwood Lake and soaking up the sunshine. He had a spirit that filled every room, especially during recreational activities and on movie nights with his peers. Music brought Andrew so much happiness and when the volume was turned up, he loved to dance around and play air guitar, lost in the moment. Andrew’s presence reminded everyone around him of what it means to find happiness and beauty in the little things.

Andrew is survived by his loving mother, Marian Mateer, and his brothers Walter, Jake, Steven, and Jonathan Mateer. He was predeceased by his father, Edward Mateer, and his brother, Daniel Mateer.

Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation on Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ. A Time of Sharing will begin at 5pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be mailed to the SCARC Foundation, 11 US Route 206, Suite 100, Augusta, NJ 07822, or online at https://bit.ly/scarcfoundation-donatenow.