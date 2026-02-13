Darlene Johnson

Darlene Mae Johnson, 65, of Newton, passed away surrounded by her family at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton.

Darlene was born in Newton, N.J., on Dec. 26, 1960, to the late Ernest Wallace and Nellie Babcock. She was a lifelong Newton resident. Prior to retirement, Darlene served as a dedicated school bus driver for McGlew Transportation.

In her younger years she loved to host her friends and family for holidays and occasions. She enjoyed reading Nicholas Sparks’ novels and watching “I Love Lucy” repeats. She found simple pleasures sitting on her porch watching the birds and trying her luck with BINGO scratch-offs.

Darlene was a proud and loving mother and grandmother who found her greatest happiness in her family. She was also a devoted wife who cherished her husband, Raymond (Jiggers) Johnson, until his passing in 2020. Darlene will be remembered for her dedication to her family.

Darlene is survived by her daughter, Jenna Bencivenga (Mike); her stepdaughter, Joleen Day (Jason); her stepsons Raymond and Richard Fowler; her granddaughter, Lily Mae; and grandson, Bret Thomas; her siblings, Ernie Wallace, Sonya Torkildsen and Shawn Babcock; along with many nieces nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends who will miss her deeply. Along with her parents and husband, Darlene was predeceased by her sister, Lisa Babcock.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, between 2-5 p.m. at VFW Post 5360, 85 Mill Street, Newton, NJ 07860. Condolences may be offered to the family below.