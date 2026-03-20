David George Tenney, 90, of Stillwater Township, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2026, at home surrounded by his loving family.

David was born on Jan. 28, 1936, in Stillwater to the late George and Marie (Pawlyk) Tenney. David honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He earned his Bachelor’s in Economics from Franklin & Marshall College.

Following his service and education, David built a distinguished 40-year career as an Accounting Manager with Selective Insurance. He was known for his reliability, precision, and steady leadership. In his younger years, David was an engaged member of his community. He was a proud member of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity, participated in Franklin Marching Band and enjoyed time spent on the Selective Insurance Bowling Team at Sparta Lanes.

David also enjoyed life’s simple pleasures, he could often be found mowing his lawn with care, chopping and stacking firewood or sitting quietly with a newspaper in hand, keeping up with the world around him. These everyday routines reflected his hardworking spirit and appreciation for a life well-lived.

David is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn Tenney; his daughter, Sandi Hryhor; his granddaughter, Kayla Philhower; his great-granddaughter, Ava and his loving nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, David was predeceased by his grandson, Brian David Philhower.

All services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to Stillwater Area Volunteer Fire Company/EMS, 929 Stillwater Rd, Newton, N.J., United States, New Jersey. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.