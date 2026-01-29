Dawn Morse, 75, of Newton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at Complete Care at Barn Hill.

Dawn was born on Nov. 18, 1950, in Paterson to the late, Ernest and Ethel (Talmadge) Morse. She grew up in Paterson but also lived in Prospect Park and Morris County, places she called home and where many memories were made.

She enjoyed life’s quiet pleasures, especially spending time with her word search books, which brought her both comfort and joy. In her younger years, she also loved bowling, an activity she found fun and social and that remained a fond memory throughout her life.

Dawn is survived by her sisters, Jo Ann Harris and Barbara Sims (Dave); her nephews and niece, Bob, Fred, Kevin, John, Paul, Lisa and Jimmy and her great-nieces and great-nephews, Stephanie, Michael, Bobby, Kristen, Jen and Bradley. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her nephews, Ben and Scott.

All services will be held privately. Condolences may be offered to the family below.