Debra Jean Thomson (nee Eamigh) , 69, passed away peacefully on Dec.17, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Newton, N.J., Debra lived a life defined by kindness, resilience, and an unwavering devotion to those she loved.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Debra’s warmth touched everyone she met. Debra found joy in gardening, baking with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and hosting Sunday dinners where laughter filled the air. She worked at American Instants, Inc. for over 40 years, where she made many friends.

Debra was predeceased in 2017 by her husband, Charles Thomson. She is survived by her children, Megan McElroy, Chip Thomson (Brandy Freiley) and Matthew Thomson (Meghan); her grandchildren, Gavin Thomson (Lindsay), Colin McElroy (Sam Cowan), Natalie, Dillon, Lola and Matthew Jr.; her great-grandchildren: Elijah and Emerie; her sisters, Dona Sincaglia and Diane Paladini; her brother: Dale Eamigh; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Debra’s life will be held in the spring, which was one of her favorite seasons to be in the garden.

Debra’s legacy of love, generosity, and gentle strength will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.