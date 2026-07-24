Eleanor R. Lott-Hoyt, age 101, peacefully passed away after a long and well-lived life, leaving behind a legacy of faith, kindness, and devotion to her family. Born in Hamburg, N.J., Eleanor was the daughter of the late Roy and Hazel (Morrow) Rush. She graduated from Sussex High School with the Class of 1942 and began her career as a legal secretary with Hummel & Hummel Law Office in Sussex. She remained there until her retirement in 1985.

Following her retirement, Eleanor and her beloved husband, the late Calvin Lott, relocated to Inverness, Florida, where they became active members of Victory Baptist Church. A woman of strong faith, Eleanor shared her beautiful singing voice as a member of the church choir and found great joy in worship and fellowship with her church family.

Eleanor was blessed with many talents and interests that brought her great happiness throughout her life. She enjoyed playing the organ, crocheting, knitting, sewing, and collecting dolls. Even in her later years, she looked forward to her weekly Thursday hair appointment, a simple pleasure she rarely missed and always enjoyed. She and Calvin also loved to travel, creating many cherished memories together over the years.

Although she wasn’t the one carrying the shotgun, Eleanor always looked forward to duck hunting season with her family. While her husband and children enjoyed the hunt, she happily cleaned the ducks afterward and especially enjoyed preparing and sharing duck dinners with her family. It was one of the many traditions that brought them together and created lasting memories.

In 2005, Eleanor married James R. Hoyt, Sr., and they shared many happy years together until his passing in 2013.

Above all, Eleanor treasured her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother whose greatest joy was spending time with those she loved.

She is survived by her sons, Richard Lott and his wife, Lisa, of Unionville, New York, and Robert Lott and his companion Judie Stormes of Branchville; her daughter, Donna Young and her husband George of Central Square, New York; ten grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and twelve great-great-grandchildren, along with many extended family members and dear friends who will cherish her memory.

A graveside inurnment service will be held on Friday, August 14, at 1 p.m. at Clove Cemetery in Wantage. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Eleanor’s memory to Victory Baptist Church, 5040 E. Shady Acres Drive, Inverness, FL 34453.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23) in Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.PinkelFuneralHome.com.