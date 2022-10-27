George A. Ellis, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at his residence. Born in San Jose, Costa Rica to the late William and Marina (Carranza) Ellis, he came to the United States to attend high school and college in Boston and lived in California before moving to Sussex County 16 years ago. Mr. Ellis had been employed as a technical illustrator for Boeing in Long Beach, California before his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Martha; his sons, William of California, Christopher of Hampton, Richard of California, and Joseph of Hampton; his daughters, Martha Baez of Hampton and Marina Ellis of California; his brother, John Ellis of Costa Rica; his sisters, Elizabeth Licari and Barbara Ellis both of California; his grandchildren, Leo, RJ, Sophia, Dante, Luke, Chance. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Sanctuary of Mary Our Lady of the Holy Spirit, 252 Wantage Avenue, Branchville, NJ 07826. Interment to follow at Beemerville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in George’s memory to the Sanctuary of Mary Our Lady of the Holy Spirit. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may email condolences directly to the family at marthaellis23@gmail.com. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com