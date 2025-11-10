John “Jack” Schetting, age 91, of Newton, New Jersey, passed away on Oct. 31, 2025.

Born on February 10, 1934, in Nutley, New Jersey, to the late Henry and Agnes (Early) Schetting. He was a long-time resident of the Hunts Pond section of Fredon Township.

Jack was a proud U.S. Army veteran. After serving his country, he dedicated over 30 years to teaching in Montville, Sussex County Vo-Tech, and ending his career with the Union City Board of Education. A graduate of William Paterson University, he was not only a respected teacher but also enjoyed a long career as a real estate agent.

In 1962, Jack married the love of his life, MaryAnn (Sheehan) Schetting, whom he met down the shore in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. Together, they raised a loving family in Fredon Township and enjoyed being snowbirds in Bluffton, South Carolina later in life.

Jack had a passion for golf, the beach, gardening, and bringing a giant sack of corn to a barbecue (nothing like a fresh ear of corn!) He also enjoyed a good game of cornhole, always loved watching the ball game, cherished spending time with his family, and finishing the day with a big bowl of “cream ice.” Jack had a life-long love of basketball, even winning a shooting contest on one of his many cruises.

Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, MaryAnn (Sheehan) Schetting; two sons, Edward Schetting (Jessica) and Joseph Schetting (Jennifer); two daughters, Catherine Schetting Salfino (Michael) and Anne Edwards; and his daughter-in-law, Marlina Schetting. Jack was also a proud grandfather and great-grandfather to nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Along with his parents, Jack was predeceased by his son, John Schetting.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, November 24, 2025, from 3-7pm at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, NJ 07860, with Military Honors to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jack’s memory to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, New Jersey.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.