Judith Ann Pierson, 65, of Newton, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, at home.

Judy was born in Paterson, N.J., on Nov. 2, 1960, to the late Edward and Joen (Tilden) Shannon. At the age of 5 she moved to Newton, N.J., where she resided all her life. Prior to her retirement, she worked as an administrative assistant at Picatinny Arsenal for over 30 years.

Judy had a deep love for her two cats, Millie and Sammie, who brought joy and comfort to her everyday life. Her home was always a haven for her furry companions, and she cherished the quiet moments spent with them.

In her younger years, Judy enjoyed the art of needlepoint, a craft that she took great pride in. Many of her creations are still cherished by family and friends as beautiful mementos of her skill and dedication. Judy also enjoyed baking, sharing her homemade baked goods with friends. Above all, Judy valued the time spent with her family.

The beloved wife to the late, Milton Pierson, Judy is survived by her siblings, Michael Shannon and his wife, Linda and Gayle Mowery; her nephews and niece, Michael Shannon (Lauren), Michelle Leibrecht (Jeff), Matthew Shannon and Mark Shannon and 8 great-nieces and great-nephews.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, from 4-8 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with entombment to follow at Newton Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to a charity of your choice.