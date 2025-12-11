Mary Anne M. Amari, age 93, peacefully passed away on Saturday, December 6, 2025 at Bristol Glen in Newton. Born in Brooklyn, New York to the late Rudolph and Sina Sieck, Mrs. Amari lived in Sussex County for most of her life. She was the owner and operator of Countryside Title located in Newton before her retirement. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Louis in 2017. Mrs. Amari is survived by her four daughters, Susan L. Deckenbach and her husband Mark of Stillwater, Lora J. Musilli and husband, Chuck, of Wantage, Carolyn N. Niemis and husband, George, Jr., of Highland Lakes, and Kathleen B. Parker and husband, Paul, of Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren; Dallas, Morgan, Nick, Matt, Jake, Lindsey, Jared and Zachary; ten great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Bobbie Heptig of Florida and Gert Mandala of Kentucky. Private cremation services with a burial at the Northern N.J. Veteran Memorial Cemetery have been held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, NJ. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com